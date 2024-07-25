CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $258.14 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.