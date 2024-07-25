Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.43. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

