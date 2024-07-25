Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Issue $0.41 Annual Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4069 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RDY opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.