DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,010,860 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after buying an additional 761,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

