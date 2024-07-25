East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.53.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

