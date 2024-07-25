Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ECL opened at $245.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.07. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $248.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

