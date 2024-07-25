Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $145.65 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $148.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

