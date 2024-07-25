Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $20,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.