Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,935 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $143,273,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Down 4.3 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.