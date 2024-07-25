Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 13,660 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,273 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

