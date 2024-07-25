Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

