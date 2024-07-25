Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $442,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Centene by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,395,000 after purchasing an additional 648,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

