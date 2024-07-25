Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $469,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.8% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shopify Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

