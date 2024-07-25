Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $546,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $83,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $97.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

