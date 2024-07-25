Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $548,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $553.33 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.16 and a 200-day moving average of $565.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.