Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,440 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

