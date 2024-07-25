Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.