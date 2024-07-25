Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $366,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.