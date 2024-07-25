Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $384,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 163,709 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of ILMN opened at $116.29 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

