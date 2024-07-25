Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $489,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

