Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $537,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.3 %

CLVT opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

