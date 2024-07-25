Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.