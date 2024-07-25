Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $16,365,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

SHAK stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

