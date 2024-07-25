Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 154.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 34.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

