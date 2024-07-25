Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 10,604 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 1,286,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after buying an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 625,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.