Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 58,542 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

