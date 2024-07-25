Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,006 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

