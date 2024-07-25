Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of TSCO opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

