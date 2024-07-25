Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 12,220 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

