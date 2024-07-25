Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

