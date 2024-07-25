Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 28,739 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,739 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

