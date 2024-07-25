Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 35 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $433.81 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

