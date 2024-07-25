Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,482 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,138,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.