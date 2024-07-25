Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 5,176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $172.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.