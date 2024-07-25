Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 5,176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $172.38.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
