Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $365,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

THG opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.