Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 421,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

