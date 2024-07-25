Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

