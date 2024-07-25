Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,053. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

