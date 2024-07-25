Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

