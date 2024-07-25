Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.64

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.64 and last traded at C$26.53, with a volume of 18996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.44.

A number of analysts have commented on EFN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.63.

The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

