EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $356.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.