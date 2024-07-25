Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 6349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

