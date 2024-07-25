Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $182.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

