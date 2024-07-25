Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 431,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

ETSY stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

