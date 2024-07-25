First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $16,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,154,000 after purchasing an additional 448,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 207,510 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

