First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 103905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $16,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,154,000 after purchasing an additional 448,845 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 207,510 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

