First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, Zacks reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million.
First Financial Stock Performance
Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
First Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
