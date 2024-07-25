First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Announces Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

FQVLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

