FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

