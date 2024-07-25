Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.76. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,836,385 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

